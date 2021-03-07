Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $5.27 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $19,154.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.95 or 0.00465542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00067943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00076567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00080882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00458392 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

