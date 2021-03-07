Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.17 million and $67,309.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00463032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00051269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00464378 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

