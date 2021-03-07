Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $115.63 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.00469660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00068487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00791675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,281,735,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

