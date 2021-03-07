Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $117.68 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00466633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00068776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056495 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00790283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00026620 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,285,920,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

