Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.91 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $7.80 or 0.00015383 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $87.91 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.94 or 0.00465460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00067560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00076650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00080996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00457481 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

