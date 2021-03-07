Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.28% of Raymond James worth $37,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $117.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

