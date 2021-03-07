RChain Price Tops $0.23 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. RChain has a total market cap of $110.59 million and $341,043.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00788102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042523 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

