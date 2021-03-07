RChain (REV) Price Up 11.2% This Week

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. RChain has a market cap of $110.31 million and approximately $423,921.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041778 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

