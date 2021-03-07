RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 28th total of 526,900 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

RICK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $586.80 million, a P/E ratio of -95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

