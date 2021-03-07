REAL Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. REAL has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1,425.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00791729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042271 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

