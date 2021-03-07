Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $454,119.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00067577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00076192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00456689 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

