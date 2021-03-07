RealTract (RET) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 90.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $187,196.16 and approximately $68.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 69% lower against the dollar. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.00796024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042797 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

