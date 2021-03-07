Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $275.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $284.45 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $306.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $36.21 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $562.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

