Redd Market Cap Achieves $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.40 or 1.00116754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00037760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00080246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.