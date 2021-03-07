Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.86 or 1.00634415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00076680 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

