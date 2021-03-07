ReddCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $117.05 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,987.58 or 1.00023400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.45 or 0.00954282 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.83 or 0.00419473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00300135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00076991 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00037935 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005802 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.