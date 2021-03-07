RedFOX Labs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.76 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $199.29 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00249569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00096453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

