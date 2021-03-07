Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Short Interest Update

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Reebonz stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,741. Reebonz has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

