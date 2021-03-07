Reef Achieves Market Capitalization of $434.37 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Reef has a total market cap of $434.37 million and approximately $72.49 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.63 or 0.00794949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

