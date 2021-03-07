Refereum (RFR) Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $26.80 million and $251.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00055969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00793644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00060078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

