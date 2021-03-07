reflect.finance Price Tops $1.49 on Top Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $372,041.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00466633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00068776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00076857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.67 or 0.00464455 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,497 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars.

