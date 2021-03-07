reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.61 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and $337,158.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 18% against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.00469660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00068487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00464754 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,589 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

