Remme (REM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,452.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Remme has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $122,452.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

