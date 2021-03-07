Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 8,400,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 611.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Ford Motor worth $85,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,070,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -306.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

