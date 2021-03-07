Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 89,466 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Hilton Worldwide worth $100,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,099 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

