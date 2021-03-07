Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 446,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of DexCom worth $105,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $5,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $364.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.60 and a 200 day moving average of $376.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

