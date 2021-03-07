Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,578,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,007 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $101,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.47 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.