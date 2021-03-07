Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Shutterstock worth $95,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $87.43 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,489,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,651,065 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

