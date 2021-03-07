Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $108.15 Million Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.46% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $108,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

