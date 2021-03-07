Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $111.22 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,322,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TELUS worth $111,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TELUS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

