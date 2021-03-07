Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $99.63 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,771,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

