Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 102,185 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of The Trade Desk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $654.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $815.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.03, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

