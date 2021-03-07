Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,987 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,501,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Electronic Arts worth $89,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after acquiring an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

