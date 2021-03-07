Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 738,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $95,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

