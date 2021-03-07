Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.61% of WNS worth $93,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 375,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of WNS opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

