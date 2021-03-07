Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 930,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Colliers International Group worth $82,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $104.85 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

