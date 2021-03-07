Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 234,610 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,610 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.72% of Acacia Communications worth $83,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

