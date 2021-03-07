Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 434,800 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.33% of frontdoor worth $99,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in frontdoor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,270,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,869,000.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

