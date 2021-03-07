Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 508,172 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 508,172 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of Dolby Laboratories worth $95,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $76,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.