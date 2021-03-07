Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 69,842 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,842 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.45% of The Providence Service worth $107,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of PRSC opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $156.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2,081.82 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

