Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.40% of Vector Group worth $114,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vector Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

VGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

