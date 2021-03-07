RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Up 28.2% in February

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

NYSE RNR traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. 392,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

