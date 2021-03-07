Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.21% of Renasant worth $60,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $201,850.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.