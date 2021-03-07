Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.75 ($43.24).

RNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Renault stock opened at €38.55 ($45.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.33. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

