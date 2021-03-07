renDOGE (RENDOGE) One Day Volume Tops $197,785.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $164,797.61 and $197,785.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00459671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00465656 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

