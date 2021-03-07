Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 511.14 ($6.68).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 482.80 ($6.31). 5,234,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 522.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.28. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.