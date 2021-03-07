Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

RTOKY stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

