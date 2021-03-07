Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,323,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634 over the last quarter.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

