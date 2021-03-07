Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
