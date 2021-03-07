Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RPLA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 382,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,233. Replay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.

In other Replay Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,405.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the third quarter worth $164,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

