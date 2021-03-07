REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. REPO has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $316,405.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 12% against the dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.94 or 0.00465874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.87 or 0.00457900 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.